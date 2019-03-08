Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone impresses at Forde Abbey 10k off-road race

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone receiving his trophy after his splendid run at the Forde Abbey 10k.Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB Archant

The final Wednesday of June saw a number of Honiton Running Club (HRC) members in action at the Forde Abbey 10k off road race around the grounds of the Abbey, writes Judy Davey.

HRC's Nick Silkstone came a spectacular fourth overall in 42 minutes and 53 seconds, winning his category as first senior male.

Sharon Wells came 84th in 56:19 and Lorna Jarrald finished 190th in 1:08:27.

Lorna's sister, Asilah, came 266th in 1:21:14. Clare Melbourne completed the line-up to come 284th in 1:29:59. The race was won by Chet Gillespie in 39:23 and there were 292 finishers.