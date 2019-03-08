Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone impresses at Forde Abbey 10k off-road race

PUBLISHED: 08:42 05 July 2019

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone receiving his trophy after his splendid run at the Forde Abbey 10k.Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone receiving his trophy after his splendid run at the Forde Abbey 10k.Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Archant

The final Wednesday of June saw a number of Honiton Running Club (HRC) members in action at the Forde Abbey 10k off road race around the grounds of the Abbey, writes Judy Davey.

HRC's Nick Silkstone came a spectacular fourth overall in 42 minutes and 53 seconds, winning his category as first senior male.

Sharon Wells came 84th in 56:19 and Lorna Jarrald finished 190th in 1:08:27.

Lorna's sister, Asilah, came 266th in 1:21:14. Clare Melbourne completed the line-up to come 284th in 1:29:59. The race was won by Chet Gillespie in 39:23 and there were 292 finishers.

Most Read

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Cranbrook Festival - the best yet!

Reverend Lythan Nevard with local children at the festival. Picture: Philippa Davies

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Question marks on what caused plane’s engine to cut out - resulting in dramatic crash-landing near Honiton

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Honiton Fire Station

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Most Read

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Cranbrook Festival - the best yet!

Reverend Lythan Nevard with local children at the festival. Picture: Philippa Davies

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Question marks on what caused plane’s engine to cut out - resulting in dramatic crash-landing near Honiton

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Honiton Fire Station

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Wide ball! How many wides did your local club bowl in the first half of the Tolchards Devon League season

Picture: Thinkstock

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone impresses at Forde Abbey 10k off-road race

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone receiving his trophy after his splendid run at the Forde Abbey 10k.Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Axe Cliff seniors’ enjoy Captains’ Away Day at Taunton and Pickeridge

Golf club and ball

Cranbrook footballers back into pre-season

Goal!

Person taken to hospital after Four Elms Hill incident

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists