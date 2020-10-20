Honiton RCs Olivia Killen runs well in first Half Marathon since March

Archant

The Plym Trail is situated in the Dartmoor National Park with the HQ at Clearbrook, Plymouth and the stunning views of the forests and valleys are breath-taking, writes Judy Davey.

Last Sunday, Honiton Running Club’s (HRC) Olivia Killen took on the Half Marathon distance and was delighted to finish in a time of 2:22, an excellent time considering she had not run that distance since March!

Stephen Boyes not only tackled the Marathon, but he completed it the day before too! His day one run was completed in a time of 3:41 and the following day he was just six minutes slower!

In another Saturday (October 17) event, the Exmoor Trail runs took place.

These are outstanding races within the beautiful and exhilarating Exmoor National Park.

The races’ HQ is in Lynton in the famous Lorna Doone valley.

Shane Hudd took on this very tough marathon finishing in just over seven hours coming 44th overall.

The race was won by Pieter Henning in 4:38 and there were 67 finishers.

The race included 5,400 ft of climb. Mark Dallyn completed the Half and for most of the runners the distance was extended by about four miles, although Mark managed to run a few extra scenic miles on top of this eventually finishing after completing 18.5 miles in a time of 3:48 to be placed 69th in a field of 156 finishers. The winner was Mark Lamb who completed the distance in 2:38.