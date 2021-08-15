Happy Hippos after four points from two games

Published: 7:25 AM August 15, 2021

Honiton Town travelled to Elmore for their opening game in the South West Peninsula League East, under the flood lights at Tiverton Town.

Manager Liam Raybould gave a league debut to Giles Bassen, who had impressed during the preseason games, and Town started the stronger of the two sides, but each team seemed to cancel one another out until the 37th minute, when Bassen slid the ball past the ‘keeper’s outstretched hand into the corner of the net.

Frank Rosenwald nearly doubled the lead just before half-time, but could only find the side netting.

Elmore started the second half quite brightly and a couple of smart saves by Luke Ashford denied the home team an equaliser. However, Ashford couldn’t keep the ball out of his net indefinitely and the equaliser came in the 59th minute.

Both teams looked for the winner, Bassen was twisting and turning and being a nuisance to the Elmore defence, but he struggled to get a shot off on several occasions.

A victory for the Hippos was not to be, but both teams will feel that they did enough to win the tie.

Honiton followed that solid point with a trip to South Devon and a meeting with Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.

Within a minute, former Cullompton striker Danny Bailey had rattled Honiton in front and the Hippos continued to dominate their beleaguered hosts.

Frank Rosenwald added a second and Bailey made it 3-0 before the interval, effectively ending Stoke hopes of a fightback.

The three points leave Honiton nicely placed in seventh after the first week of fixtures, Brixham and Torrington occupy the two top places but both have played a game more than the Hippos.

At this early stage, Stoke, Newton Abbot Spurs and Elburton Villa are the bottom three.

Honiton return to action on Friday evening a trip to Bovey Tracey, who have recorded maximum points from their opening two fixtures.

Honiton draw with Elmore - Credit: Andrew Symonds

Honiton victory at Stoke Gabriel - Credit: Andrew Symonds

Hippos too strong for Stoke - Credit: Andrew Symonds



