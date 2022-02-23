News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Ton twos record narrow win but the firsts go down to defeat

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM February 23, 2022
Honiton RFC against Falmouth

Honiton RFC against Falmouth - Credit: Andrew Symonds

Honiton Rugby Club have endured a really tough season at first-team level but still produced one of their best battling displays on the weekend before eventually going down to a 13-28 loss against Falmouth. 

The Honiton 2nds have enjoyed more success in the Devon Merit League but still needed a final play victory to overcome a determined Crediton side with an edgy 8-7 success. It was a very different match to the previous week, when the Ton Twos produced some scintillating rugby in defeating Exmouth 38-0. 

Like clubs across the region, and the country, there was a sombre start to the day at AllHallows, as Honiton joined with the rugby community in retiring their number 11 shirt and holding a minute’s applause in memory of Jack Jeffery, who tragically lost his life after sustaining an injury while scoring a try for Evesham Rugby Club on February 12. 

Rest in peace Jack.  

Ton defeat to Falmouth

Ton defeat to Falmouth - Credit: Andrew Symonds


Rugby
Honiton News

Don't Miss

A tree that came down near Ottery St Mary during gale force winds in 2016

List of schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice

Philippa Davies

person
FEBRUARY 02, LONDON: Tom Daley, Gold medalist Olympic Diver, Tom is preparing for the 'Hell of a Hom

Tom Daley to cycle through East Devon tomorrow during four-day charity...

Philippa Davies

person
There are power outages in Devon.

Storm Eunice

Some East Devon homes without power due to Storm Eunice

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
House-building-1-1

New glamping pod among latest East Devon planning applications

Paul Jones

person