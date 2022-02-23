Ton twos record narrow win but the firsts go down to defeat

Honiton Rugby Club have endured a really tough season at first-team level but still produced one of their best battling displays on the weekend before eventually going down to a 13-28 loss against Falmouth.

The Honiton 2nds have enjoyed more success in the Devon Merit League but still needed a final play victory to overcome a determined Crediton side with an edgy 8-7 success. It was a very different match to the previous week, when the Ton Twos produced some scintillating rugby in defeating Exmouth 38-0.

Like clubs across the region, and the country, there was a sombre start to the day at AllHallows, as Honiton joined with the rugby community in retiring their number 11 shirt and holding a minute’s applause in memory of Jack Jeffery, who tragically lost his life after sustaining an injury while scoring a try for Evesham Rugby Club on February 12.

Rest in peace Jack.

Ton defeat to Falmouth - Credit: Andrew Symonds



