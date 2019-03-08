Advanced search

Honiton runners enjoy the 2019 Relish Running Race at Killerton

PUBLISHED: 12:03 01 October 2019

The penultimate Sunday of September saw the staging of the Relish Running Race Series held in the National Trust grounds of Killerton House and Gardens, writes Judy Davey.

This is always a popular event, hosting 1km, 5km 10km and half marathon distances together with a canicross event (running with your dog on a lead).

The terrain was off-road, through the tracks and woods with climbs and descents often quite slippery and very challenging in parts due to the very heavy rain which greeted runners whilst preparing to start.

Due to the popularity of the event and often single track parts of the course, there was a wave system in place; staggered starts allowed all runners to be spread around the course.

Three ladies from Honiton Running Club lined up for the 10km event, and all finished within three minutes of each other. Pippa Westall was first back for Honiton in a time of 55:47, which gave her 48th place overall and she was also first lady in her age category and was, understandably, thoroughly pleased with her run.

Louise Bennett had a great run beating last year's time by a full four minutes, feeling strong on the hills, finishing in 58:12, which saw her cross the line in 61st place.

Paula Ferris ran well and loved the course. She wad pleased to finish third in her age category with a time of 58:54, 65th position overall.

There was a total of 250 runners with the winner of the event Hamish Runram in 41:51.

The race was well organised, marked and marshalled with excellent refreshments at the finish.

