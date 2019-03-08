Honiton runners enjoy the Dalwood Fayre 10k

Six Honiton Running Club (HRC) members took a short drive to Dalwood to take part in the Dalwood Fayre 10k, writes Judy Davey,

This is a very low key event with the base in the beautiful village. The start is brutal with runners going back up the road they came down to get into the village for almost a mile.

It then undulates with about half of the race on road and the rest either fields, woods or paths.

The best part is the half mile finish at the end which allows runners to open up their stride for a lovely downhill stretch.

Hadleigh Davies was first back for HRC finishing 12th in a time of 54:08. Judy Davey and Hadleigh swapped places many times and Judy eventually finished one place and 15 seconds later coming in as third lady.

Lou Bennett was directly behind Judy finishing in 54:43 having carried the club mascot, Wile E, for the ride.

Paula Ferris finished 16th in 55:36 and Pippa Westall finished 20th in 56:10.

Emma Davey completed the HRC line-up to come 30th in 1:06:52. There were 37 finishers. Thanks to the Dalwood Run Committee for a great event.