Honiton runners have a great time in the Grizzly

On Sunday, 6th March Honiton Running Club members were out in force taking part in Axe Valley Runners’ infamous Grizzly and Cub races.

It’s a short trip to the base at Seaton and many were taking on the event for the first time! This is a very challenging run of 20 miles with nearly 3,500 ft of climb. It also includes bogs, beach several times and the infamous Stairway to Heaven at the end of the beach stretch in Branscombe.

First back for HRC was Kevin Hawker in a time of 2 hours 56 minutes, 51st overall. Johnny Bennett was out to beat a time of 3 hours and he was delighted to achieve that, finishing in 2:58. Husband and wife team Judy and Steve Davey crossed the line together in 3:32, meaning Judy led the HRC lady runners’ home.

Another husband and wife team, Simon and Suzanne Spiller, finished in 3:54. Hadleigh Davies managed to beat the birth of the baby, coming 501st in just over 4 hours. A group of HRC runners ran together for the entire race and all finished one after the other, seconds apart with Jo Buxton leading them over the line in 600th position in 4:11. She was followed by Rebecca Stevens, Louise Bennett, Paula Ferris and Gareth Henwood.

The race was won by David Green in the amazing time of 2:18 and there were 1211 finishers.

Some HRC chose the shorter version of the Cub. This is still a very tough challenge offering everything that the Grizzly offers, except the bogs and is about 9 miles in length.

Ceri Oak was the first lady and first back overall for the Club coming 29th in 1:22. She was followed by Vernon Gillard who came 67th In 1:35. Julian Gigg was next back in 1:36.

The race was won by Tom Perry in a few seconds over the hour and there were 573 runners.

Thanks to everyone involved in the organisation of the event, especially the committee from Axe Valley Runners. Thanks also to the many landowners and to the extremely supportive and vocal marshals who were out on the course for hours!