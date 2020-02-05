Honiton runners in action at the Blackmore Vale Half Marathon

Honiton Running Club members at Blackmore Vale Half Marathon. Picture: Honiton Running Club Archant

Three Honiton Running Club ladies took part in the undulating Blackmore Vale Half Marathon last Sunday, writes Judy Davey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The race is run on quiet country roads from Bishops Caundle in Dorset.

Jennie Sleeman was first back in a time of 1:57 which saw her finish 248th.

She was followed by Olivia Killen who finished in 2:03 coming 272nd and the trio was completed by Kathy Layzell in 2:43 and 348th place.

The race was won by Adam Holland in 1:14 and there were 354 finishers.