Advanced search

Honiton runners in action at the Blackmore Vale Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 08:32 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 05 February 2020

Honiton Running Club members at Blackmore Vale Half Marathon. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Honiton Running Club members at Blackmore Vale Half Marathon. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Archant

Three Honiton Running Club ladies took part in the undulating Blackmore Vale Half Marathon last Sunday, writes Judy Davey.

The race is run on quiet country roads from Bishops Caundle in Dorset.

Jennie Sleeman was first back in a time of 1:57 which saw her finish 248th.

She was followed by Olivia Killen who finished in 2:03 coming 272nd and the trio was completed by Kathy Layzell in 2:43 and 348th place.

The race was won by Adam Holland in 1:14 and there were 354 finishers.

Most Read

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Housewares manager: Plans for seven homes above revamped Sidmouth store was ‘future-proofing’ measure

Housewares, in Fore Street, has been revamped to offer a more pleasant experience for customers. Picture: Google

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Seaton Town Council sets budget at £379k for coming year

Seaton beach. Picture: Chris Carson

Most Read

Colyton Butchers making improvements after failings outlined in damning hygiene report

The Colyton Buitchers. Picture Chris Carson

Honiton woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Rostron celebrating her 100th birthday with her son Tony. Ref mhh 06 20TI 7370. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Seaton Town Council sets budget at £379k for coming year

Seaton beach. Picture: Chris Carson

Fancy a tipple? Up to 14 new gins to be showcased at Honiton pub festival this month

fresh gin tonic

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff ladies joy for Anne Jarvis

Golf club and ball

Honiton runners in action at the Blackmore Vale Half Marathon

Honiton Running Club members at Blackmore Vale Half Marathon. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Honiton make amends for earlier-season defeat with impressive win at home to Bideford

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

AVR’s Jon Day impresses at a Chilly Challenge Aquathlon

AVR's Jon Day and Antony Chadwick at Langport. Picture: AVR

Lyme Regis nine-hole joy for Jean Jolley

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24
Drive 24