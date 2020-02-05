Honiton runners in action at the Blackmore Vale Half Marathon
PUBLISHED: 08:32 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 05 February 2020
Archant
Three Honiton Running Club ladies took part in the undulating Blackmore Vale Half Marathon last Sunday, writes Judy Davey.
The race is run on quiet country roads from Bishops Caundle in Dorset.
Jennie Sleeman was first back in a time of 1:57 which saw her finish 248th.
She was followed by Olivia Killen who finished in 2:03 coming 272nd and the trio was completed by Kathy Layzell in 2:43 and 348th place.
The race was won by Adam Holland in 1:14 and there were 354 finishers.