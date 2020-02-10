Honiton runners in action at the Wild Night Run

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:26 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 10 February 2020

Honiton Running Club trio Tom Wigram, Olivia Killen and Howard Bidmead at the Wild Night Run. Picture: HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Three Honiton Running Club members drove the short distance to Bicton on Saturday evening for the Wild Night Run on Woodbury Common, writes Judy Davey.

With many events being cancelled due to the arrival of Storm Ciara the organisers managed to beat the impending bad weather with an evening race starting at 7.30pm.

Conditions were relatively warm, albeit breezy and the event covered two distances, a Half Marathon and a 6.8-miler.

Conditions underfoot were good with some mud in places which proved tricky in the darkness.

Olivia Killen had entered the half marathon and finished in a great time of 2.29.28. She was 53rd overall and there were 68 finishers in a race that was won by Adam Holland in 1.29.05.

Tim Wigram had also entered the half but was running with his dog in the Canicross category.

Both Tim and pooch, Silas, finished in 2.06.26. Howard Bidmead had entered the shorter distance which had been advertised as a 10k but turned out to be nearer 11k.

Notwithstanding this, Howard had a good run finishing 23rd overall in a time of 59.41 and winning the Male O60 category. There were 76 finishers in the race which was won by Ben Renshaw in 42.27.

