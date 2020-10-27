Honiton runners take on the Bridport CapTEN

Honiton Running Club mmebers at the Bridport CapTEN meeting. Picture; HRC Archant

The final Sunday of October saw several Honiton Running Club (HRC) Members take on Bridport Runners CapTEN, writes Judy Davey.

This is a 10-mile registered fell run taking in Thorncombe Beacon (twice) and Golden Cap - the two highest points on the South West Coast with 2,400 feet of climbing.

The majority of the route follows the South West Coastal Path over National Trust land starting and finishing in Seatown.

The race was socially distanced with no aid stations and one runner being set off every 30 seconds.

It was a blustery day with some very localised rain storms and some runners got a drenching whilst others remained dry.

Mark Newson led HRC home coming 12th overall in a time of 1:38.

He was followed by Mark Dallyn who finished 20th in 1:42.

Judy Davey was the first HRC lady back coming 24th overall in 1:46:05.

Judy’s husband Steve was next back coming just one place and 30 seconds later. Rebecca Stevens followed coming 42nd in 1:59 having taken a few photos of the stunning scenery along the way.

Howard Bidmead came 48th in 2:04 and Janice Newson was 54th in 2:11.

The winner was Christian Green in 1:14 and there were 70 finishers.

This was a particularly well organised race in unusual circumstances. The marshals were well briefed and supportive and the course was well marked.