Honiton Running Club brings Wile E Coyote out of hiding

Honiton RC members Jo Davey and Howard Bidmead at the Seaton Parrn with club mascot Wile E Coyote. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB Archant

Honiton Running Club (HRC) is set to celebrate 20 years later this year and the original mascot has come out of hiding and will be appearing at local races as well as the more far flung unusual ones, writes Judy Davey.

Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone receiving his trophy after his splendid rn at the Forde Abbey 10k.Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB Honiton RCs Nick Silkstone receiving his trophy after his splendid rn at the Forde Abbey 10k.Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

The first outing for Wile E Coyote was at the latest Seaton Parkrun.

Jo Davey carried him during the run showing him Seaton's beach on a very hot day. Jo and Wile E. managed to finish as second lady in a time of 22:22.

Wile E.'s next outing was the same day and also very local as he was taken to the Umborne Ug which is a 10k very hilly multi-terrain route with the base at Umborne Village Hall.

His role was as supporter helping Howard Bidmead on the PA system.

It was hot and sticky but conditions underfoot were dry. The race was won by Chet Gillespie (again) of Axe Valley Runners in 41:49.

Ben Stone was first back for HRC coming 13th in 49:54 and Hadleigh Davies followed having arrived at the start just a single minute before the off!

He finished 20th in 55:17. Steve and Judy Davey swapped places countless times during the run, but Steve finished next coming 26th in 57:04 with Judy four places and 36 seconds later with Judy winning her age category. Just two places behind and achieving a five minute new personal best for this race was Sharon Wells, who finished in 58:20 also winning her category. Pippa Westall finished 36th in 59:47. Luke Holway didn't want to push himself too much as he is running an ultra-marathon next week, but he didn't realise how hilly this race is!

He finished 38th in 1:00:08. Rebecca Stevens finished 48th in 1:04:27 and Darren Roberts completed HRC's line-up to come 53rd in 1:06:15. There were 90 finishers.

There were also some HRC juniors taking part in the associated fun run which was won by George Charman of Axe Valley Runners in 10:22.

HRC's Harri Stone came 13th in 14:02 and Emily Pepper came 19th in 16:10. Harry Entwistle came 21st in 16:26 and 13-year-old Gabriella Pepper came 31st in 20:07. There were 37 finishers. Thanks to Eleanor and Rick Wood, the main organisers of the race, as well as all the marshals and landowners.