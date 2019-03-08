Honiton Running Club duo impress at Bridgwater 10k

Honiton Running Club members have been busy over the past few weeks taking part in events across the South West, writes Judy Davey.

The first Sunday of September, on a very slightly undulating course and a very warm day, saw both Liam Dingle and Adam Rooke take on the out and back, Bridgwater 10k.

The open road course is very exposed so finding some shade was very difficult indeed.

The way out was nice and steady with Liam and Adam trading places on a couple of occasions.

Hitting the turn point equalled hitting the head wind with Liam managing to power through and come home first for HRC, amongst a field of 206, in 13th place in a time of 40 minutes exactly, closely followed by Adam in 19th place in a time of 41:14.

A cool Thursday evening was almost perfect for a city centre race filled with lots of twists and turns!

Liam and Adam were at it again, trading places on a number of occasions with Adam coming home as victor this time and first for HRC, across a field of 831, in 28th in a time of 19:37, closely followed by Liam in 30th in 19:42. Aron Howells put in a good show coming 83rd in 21:24.

Hannah Brown finished with a solid run in 238th place and 24:48 and Katy Lancaster completed the HRC line-up to finish 233rd in 24:40.

Last Saturday, (September 15), HRC's Rebecca Stevens ran the Dartmoor Trail Running Challenge Half Marathon which turned out to be 14.5 miles and finished in a time of 2:45.

Howard Bidmead ran the seven-miler which turned out to be 8.5 miles due mainly to someone having a picnic in front of a direction arrow which made several of the runners go the wrong way. Howard finished in a time of 1:38.

Notwithstanding that, Adam the organiser is well known for his distances to be only approximate and they are always more than the stated distance.

However, the weather was glorious, the views outstanding and the terrain tough as is only to be expected on Dartmoor.