Honiton Running Club duo in action at Plym Trail meeting

PUBLISHED: 10:15 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 26 December 2018

Honiton Running Club members Stephen Boyes and Olivia Higginson were down on the edge of Dartmoor to take part in the Plym Trail full and half marathon, writes Judy Davey.

Both races started in Clearbrook and followed the old railway line to Colypool where the turn around point is. Runners lose 100m elevation on the way out and gain it on the way back.

The half is one lap with the full being two laps. Olivia did the half finishing in a time of one hour and 58 minutes, and was lucky that she only had rain for 20 minutes at the end, but Stephen and the other marathon runners had rain for at least the second lap.

Stephen finished in 4:05:10 and came 17th out of 45 runners.

Olivia came 22nd out of 41 finishers. She was pleased with her time as she was using this as a training run rather than racing it.

