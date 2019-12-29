Advanced search

Honiton Running Club duo Louise Bennett and Paula Ferris in Escot action

PUBLISHED: 12:34 29 December 2019

Honiton Running Club duo Louise Bennett and Paula Ferris after they had completed the Escot Marathon. Picture HONITON RC

Honiton Running Club duo Louise Bennett and Paula Ferris after they had completed the Escot Marathon. Picture HONITON RC

Two Honiton Running Club ladies decided to end the year by running the Escot Marathon which took place on the penultimate Sunday of the year, writes Judy Davey.

Honiton Running Club members at the pre-Christmas Escot Marathon meeting. Picture HONITON RCHoniton Running Club members at the pre-Christmas Escot Marathon meeting. Picture HONITON RC

The Marathon was part of a weekend of running events organised by Jolly Running Series.

After a week of torrential wind and rain the day was due to be dry!

The course had to be adapted due to two fallen trees, so the race turned into seven laps of the course to reach the full (if not slightly over marked) marathon distance.

What lay ahead of Louise Bennett and Paula Ferris was to be a very tough, muddy, slippery, trail run with adverse terrain, pushing both the mental and physical limits.

Even a water slide was included at the end of each lap! Paula and Lou ran together for five laps, Lou was strong on the hills and felt good (being sensible after slight hip issues earlier in training) so a team talk took place on route and reluctantly Lou went ahead and took the race head on.

Finishing strongly (even if the last half a mile was through a horrendously boggy field at the front of Escot House) she gained an amazing first marathon time of five hours and 11 minutes. What a way to end the year; 25th overall, 3rd lady in her age category, first Honiton lady home and a waterslide on the last lap too.

Paula (having tripped and fallen on lap four) was only 16 minutes behind finishing in a time of five hours and 27 minutes which saw her in 35th place and fourth lady in her age category. Paula declined the water slide as she feared that she would not be able to get up again!

The race was won by Richard Pedrick of SWRR in a time of 3:36. There were 85 finishers and 14 competitors who did not finish!

Some other HRC ladies tackled the half marathon distance which also included 3.5 loops of mud, hills, puddles and a water slide.

Pip Vanham, Vanessa Knowles, Olivia Killen, Michelle Selley and Anna Falwell had so much fun. They ran together and had a 'jolly' time. They crossed the line in 3:05.

