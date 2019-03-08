Advanced search

Honiton Running Club duo run well at Cheltenham Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 08:20 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 02 October 2019

The final Sunday of September saw Honiton Running Club duo Judy and Steve Davey take the opportunity of running the Cheltenham Half Marathon whilst visiting their daughter.

Steve finished two minutes ahead of Judy, completing a superb run in a time of 1:45.

Judy, meanwhile, finished third in her age category!

The race is almost as flat as you could get with its base at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Runners went out and looped around the town a few times before running around the racecourse for the last two-and-a-half miles.

It was not as tough as it sounds though, as it wasn't on the racetrack with jumps, but on tarmac, although runners did cross the racetrack a few times and after heavy rain the night before, these sections were tough and slippery.

The race was won by Dominic James in a time of 1:10. There was a healthy turnout at the race and there was just under 2,500 runners that took part.

