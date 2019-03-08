Honiton Running Club duo tackle the Great Somerset Memory Walk

Honiton Running Club's Kathy Layzell and Michelle Selley ran most of the Great Somerset Memory Walk on September 15, raising money for St Margaret's Hospice, writes Judy Davey.

The weather was lovely and the route took them along from Butlins, Minehead along the stunning West Somerset Coastal Path for 25 miles to Steart Marshes near Bridgwater.

Kathy and Michelle found it beautiful but exhausting and went through paths, beach, rocks, seaweed and a nuclear power station! There were lots of accompanying walkers; all doing it in memory of someone. Kathy and Michelle were remembering their work colleague who died this year.

On Sunday, September 22, HRC member Aron Howells took part in the Idesleigh Warhorse 10k (actually 10.6k) on Dartmoor, which had some pretty awful hills but worth it for the views. Aron was delighted to finish in the top 10 per cent coming 21st out of 212 runners with a time of 51 minutes 21 seconds.

-Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - duo Amy Erith and Griselda Shipp ran the What Came Before 10km race, writes Griselda Shipp.

The race, organised by Flying Fox Running, took place on a Saturday afternoon.

The course started at Bicton Arena and took the runners out across the fields, up over Woodbury Common to the castle and back down again.

At the finish all runners were awarded an incredible dinosaur medal, complete with the history of the pebblebed heaths on the back. It was a beautiful afternoon and the views from the common were amazing!