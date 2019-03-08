Honiton Running Club out in force for New Forest meeting

Honiton Running Club in the New Forest. Picture: Honiton Running Club Archant

Last weekend, Honiton Running Club invaded the New Forest to take part in the Beyond Events series of races. There were plenty of options on offer from 5k, 10k, 10 miles through to Half Marathon, writes Judy Davey.

It was a Club outing for HRC with a coach taking them to a hotel close to the base for the races on Saturday. No-one from Honiton took on the 5k; all agreeing it was too far to travel to race that distance.

The race began and finished at a camp site close to Brockenhurst and was run on good tracks through the New Forest so the scenery was spectacular and not too hilly. Race organisation left a little to be desired so the results reported need to be taken loosely!

Several tackled the 10k and Steve Davey was first back for HRC and an incredible 5th overall with the race having been won by a lady, Alice Rudd in a time of 43 minutes 56 seconds. Steve took 48:57. Wendy Hawker was first HRC lady back for this distance coming 29th in 1:01:11. Liz Corney followed coming 40th in 1:05:23. Rachel Mandrupson came 48th in 1:08:43. Vanessa Glyn-Jones came 65th in 1:10:59.

Asilah Jarald only decided to run about 15 minutes before the start and she took it easy, as she has been injured. She ran with a friend to come 98th in 1:29:42. There were 105 finishers. Next came the 10 miler racers with the race being won by Sam Davis in 1:02:54.First for HRC and a very impressive 4th place, undoubtedly winning his age category, was Howard Bidmead in a time of 1:21:07. Luke Holway came 5th in 1:24:11. Rebecca Stevens and Tim Pepper ran together coming 7th overall in 1:27:50 with Rebecca 1st HRC lady and 2nd lady overall.

Sean Corbett came 11th in 1:36:21 and Andy Ashford was 14th in 1:39:29. Other Honiton runners in the 10 miler were 17th Steve Selley 1:43:18, 18th Vanessa Knowles 1:43:24, 25th Linda Pike 1:48:33, 27th Sue Jones 1:49:05. There were 45 finishers.

The final race was the Half Marathon and Jo Buxton led HRC home to come first lady overall in 1 hour 45 minutes having run with Richard Harvey to the 9 mile point. Richard finished in 1:49 winning his age category. Jo's mum, Judy Davey, finished next as 3rd lady in 1:50 followed closely behind by Lou Bennett and Paula Ferris who had ran the race together. They crossed the line together just 40 seconds behind Judy.

Hadleigh Davies followed and then Jennie Sleeman in 1:58. Rachel Hennessey finished next for HRC and Olivia Killen followed in 2:03. Next came Michelle Selley, Anna Dalzell and Richard Kemp who all ran and finished together.

Mike Killen also finished the Half with minimal training and Kathy Layzell running with the Club mascot, Wile E Coyote, completed the Honiton line-up. Several Honiton spectators supported the Club and a great weekend was had by all thanks to the Chairman, Howard Bidmead.