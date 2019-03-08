Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Running Club ladies trio tackle the Otter Rail & River Race

PUBLISHED: 09:45 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 17 July 2019

Honiton Running Club youngster 5-year-old Harry Entwistle during the Otter Rail and River Race. Picture HRC

Honiton Running Club youngster 5-year-old Harry Entwistle during the Otter Rail and River Race. Picture HRC

Archant

Three Honiton Running Club (HRC) ladies took on the local and very well organised 'Otter Rail & River 10km Race', writes Judy Davey.

HRCs Rachel Hennessey completes her 100th Parkrun. Picture HRCHRCs Rachel Hennessey completes her 100th Parkrun. Picture HRC

This is a scenic off-road event, starting and finishing on the village playing field in Tipton St John, following public footpaths and rights of way.

The mostly flat route heads downstream alongside the River Otter, through Harpford Woods, along the old Sidmouth railway line, back towards Tipton, through fields out to Fluxton and along tracks to the village.

The children's one mile fun run started the morning at 10am, prior to the main race at 11am.

Paula Ferris of 'Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness' was asked to lead the warm up on both events before taking on the main event itself.

First back for HRC was Paula in a time of 47:23, claiming 42nd place, fifth lady and first in her age category - (must have been that great warm up!)

Lorna Jarrald had an excellent run despite a trip and fall at a water crossing finishing with a personal best time of 57:38, for 119th place.

Kate Harding ran well giving all her efforts as she crossed the line in 1:03:10 and 159th. There were 258 runners in total with first place going to Sam Hopton of South West Road Runners in a time of 35:06.

Harry Entwistle, aged five, was on top form, proudly wearing his HRC club vest, as he tackled the one mile Fun Run, achieving an amazing 20th place, fourth in his age category in a time of 8:50. Well done, Harry and HRC ladies.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Running Club ladies trio tackle the Otter Rail & River Race

Honiton Running Club youngster 5-year-old Harry Entwistle during the Otter Rail and River Race. Picture HRC

Beer Albion all set to celebrate their centenary with game against Axminster Town on Saturday

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Axe Cliff Seniors’ Captain’s Charity Bowl victory for Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner (left) receives the Axe Cliff Captain’s Cup from Mick Swann. Picture ROB GROVE

Honiton Seniors Veterans Cup win for Chris Vincent

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Top award for two Charmouth Guides

Emma and Mollly with their awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists