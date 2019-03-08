Honiton Running Club ladies trio tackle the Otter Rail & River Race

Honiton Running Club youngster 5-year-old Harry Entwistle during the Otter Rail and River Race. Picture HRC Archant

Three Honiton Running Club (HRC) ladies took on the local and very well organised 'Otter Rail & River 10km Race', writes Judy Davey.

This is a scenic off-road event, starting and finishing on the village playing field in Tipton St John, following public footpaths and rights of way.

The mostly flat route heads downstream alongside the River Otter, through Harpford Woods, along the old Sidmouth railway line, back towards Tipton, through fields out to Fluxton and along tracks to the village.

The children's one mile fun run started the morning at 10am, prior to the main race at 11am.

Paula Ferris of 'Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness' was asked to lead the warm up on both events before taking on the main event itself.

First back for HRC was Paula in a time of 47:23, claiming 42nd place, fifth lady and first in her age category - (must have been that great warm up!)

Lorna Jarrald had an excellent run despite a trip and fall at a water crossing finishing with a personal best time of 57:38, for 119th place.

Kate Harding ran well giving all her efforts as she crossed the line in 1:03:10 and 159th. There were 258 runners in total with first place going to Sam Hopton of South West Road Runners in a time of 35:06.

Harry Entwistle, aged five, was on top form, proudly wearing his HRC club vest, as he tackled the one mile Fun Run, achieving an amazing 20th place, fourth in his age category in a time of 8:50. Well done, Harry and HRC ladies.