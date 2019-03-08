Advanced search

Honiton Running Club mascot Wile E Coyote out and about once again

PUBLISHED: 08:43 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 18 July 2019

Honiton Running Club members at the Blackdown Beauty Social Run., Picture HRC

Honiton Running Club members at the Blackdown Beauty Social Run., Picture HRC

Honiton Running Club (HRC) mascot, Wile E Coyote, has been out and again last weekend, writes Judy Davey.

On Saturday morning, he joined Rachel Hennessey, and a few other HRC runners, for Rachel's 100th Parkrun.

Rachel finished in 27:03 which represents a massive achievement! Wile E then went Culm Head to take part in HRC organised Blackdown Beauty social run which attracted about 70 participants.

Runners were invited to dress with Brexit as a theme and there were a few prominent politicians putting on their running shoes and even Boris managed to put in an appearance despite his busy schedule!

Thanks to Jim Hill, who provided his farm as a base. Runners have the option of several routes varying from 10.3 miles to the longest option of 18.2 miles (unless you get lost then it could be longer)!

There are three optional pub stops along the way, but a mandatory cream tea stop at Pear Tree Cottage, Stapley, where the WI ladies had been working hard baking delicious home-made scones.

All money raised went to Macmillan Cancer Support and this year everyone returned safely with not too many accidental route deviations!

