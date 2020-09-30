Honiton Running Club members impress at North Devon meeting

Archant

Racing has been off the agenda for most runners since March, but four Honiton Running Club (NRC) members signed up to the North Devon AONB Half and Marathon which took place on the final Sunday of September, writes Jo Davey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The organisers had all the necessary protocols in place to ensure a Covid secure experience for everyone concerned.

Runners were set off in waves and chip timing ensured that the racer’s position and time could be accurately recorded.

Rebecca Stevens set off 10 minutes behind Steve Davey, but came in just nine minutes behind, meaning she had actually beaten Steve in the race.

Rebecca finished in a time of 2:09 and in 58th place whilst Steve finished in 2:10, three places after her.

The Half was won by Ronnie Richmond in a time of 1:24 and there were 197 finishers. Alasdair Moffett took on the Marathon finishing in 4:13 coming ninth overall.

Shane Hudd also ran the Marathon finishing in 5:47 coming 72nd. The race was won by Kyle Darragh in a time of 3:49.

There were 83 runners. HRC’s Howard Bidmead has been back marking this race for a number of years and 2020 was no exception and this year he finished in about four hours.

The race boasts stunning views, but it is also extremely challenging with 1,500 ft of climb for the Half and over 3,700 ft for the full Marathon.

This multi-terrain race starts and finishes in Woolacombe and all money raised goes to North Devon Hospice.