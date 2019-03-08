Advanced search

Honiton Running Club members impress at Yeovilton 5k Series

PUBLISHED: 18:55 19 July 2019

Five Honiton Running Club (HRC) members had a go at the fourth of the summer Yeovilton 5k Series, writes Judy Davey.

First back for HRC was Adam Rooke who finished 22nd in a time of 19:33. This represents a fantastic result, but he was still a full four minutes behind Aaron Richond, who won it in the almost unbelievable time of 15:18!

Next back for HRC was Jay Sweetman who was 61st in 21:29. Jo Davey finished two places and 11 seconds later.

Richard Harvey has had better runs and was disappointed to finish 71st in 22:20. Wendy Williams completed HRC's line-up, coming 124th in 26:09. There were 155 finishers.

