Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Running Club members in Jurassic Coast and Haldon Forest action

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 13 August 2019

Honiton Running Club members at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton Running Club members at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Archant

Four members of Honiton Running Club (HRC) made the short trip to West Bay in Dorset take part in the Jurassic Coast races that consist of a seven-mile race and a half marathon, writes Howard Bidmead.

In windy and sunny conditions, runners also had to contend with 1,800ft of climb as they made their way from West Bay along the coast path and climbing Thorncombe Beacon, the second highest point on the south coast.

From here runners dropped down into Seatown and then back to West Bay where the seven-mile race finished. For those in the half marathon, a second lap of this gruelling course awaited them. Three of the HRC quartet ran the seven-mile event. Mike Mears was first home for the club, finishing sixth in a time of 1:52. Next home was Howard Bidmead, 15th in 1:13:51 and second in the O60 category. Mandy Ward, having just recovered from injury, was pleased with her run as she finished 40th in 1:30:51.

There were 75 finishers and the race was won by Ryan O'Brien from Reading AC in 51.51s.

Luke Holway tackled the half marathon and finished 25th in a time of 2:29:33. The half marathon was won by Rob Collier from Axe Valley Runners in a time of 1:45:27. There were 56 finishers.

Four HRC members were also involved in the Last Haldon Forest Flyer, a five-mile trail race along woodland paths and trails in Haldon Forest and held on a Friday evening.

Despite the blustery conditions the race was given the go-ahead and the runners were able to enjoy the glorious views and endure the sting in the tail which is a mile climb uphill to the finish. Louise Bennett was first home for Honiton, finishing 58th in 40:08. She was followed by Roger Saunders, 67th in 41:38 with Olivia Higginson, 75th in 42:44 and Lorna Jarrald was 110th in 47:47. There were 174 finishers and the race was won by Tim Gordon from Exeter Tri Club in 28.09.

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sailors rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifboat approaches the capsized dinghy. Picture: RNLI

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sailors rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifboat approaches the capsized dinghy. Picture: RNLI

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVRs Rob Collier in top 10 finish at Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

AVR members who were in action at the 2019 Haldon Forest Flyers meeting. Picture: AVR

Honiton Running Club members in Jurassic Coast and Haldon Forest action

Honiton Running Club members at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Seaton ladies into Grace Matthews section three quarter-finals

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Heather Clarke and Cyril Dann

Golf club and ball

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists