Honiton Running Club members in Jurassic Coast and Haldon Forest action

Honiton Running Club members at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB Archant

Four members of Honiton Running Club (HRC) made the short trip to West Bay in Dorset take part in the Jurassic Coast races that consist of a seven-mile race and a half marathon, writes Howard Bidmead.

In windy and sunny conditions, runners also had to contend with 1,800ft of climb as they made their way from West Bay along the coast path and climbing Thorncombe Beacon, the second highest point on the south coast.

From here runners dropped down into Seatown and then back to West Bay where the seven-mile race finished. For those in the half marathon, a second lap of this gruelling course awaited them. Three of the HRC quartet ran the seven-mile event. Mike Mears was first home for the club, finishing sixth in a time of 1:52. Next home was Howard Bidmead, 15th in 1:13:51 and second in the O60 category. Mandy Ward, having just recovered from injury, was pleased with her run as she finished 40th in 1:30:51.

There were 75 finishers and the race was won by Ryan O'Brien from Reading AC in 51.51s.

Luke Holway tackled the half marathon and finished 25th in a time of 2:29:33. The half marathon was won by Rob Collier from Axe Valley Runners in a time of 1:45:27. There were 56 finishers.

Four HRC members were also involved in the Last Haldon Forest Flyer, a five-mile trail race along woodland paths and trails in Haldon Forest and held on a Friday evening.

Despite the blustery conditions the race was given the go-ahead and the runners were able to enjoy the glorious views and endure the sting in the tail which is a mile climb uphill to the finish. Louise Bennett was first home for Honiton, finishing 58th in 40:08. She was followed by Roger Saunders, 67th in 41:38 with Olivia Higginson, 75th in 42:44 and Lorna Jarrald was 110th in 47:47. There were 174 finishers and the race was won by Tim Gordon from Exeter Tri Club in 28.09.