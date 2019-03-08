Honiton Running Club members out in force for Stockland Scamper

Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton Running Club members were out in force for the Stockland Scamper 10k multi-terrain race, writes Judy Davey.

Making his debut as a HRC member and wearing his vest for the first time, Johnnie Bennett had a fantastic run coming first back for the club in eighth place in 49:38.

Jo Buxton, having gone slightly wrong, was first HRC lady back and third lady overall.

She had to battle with her mum, Judy Davey, as although Jo had led throughout the race, once she took the wrong turn, she ended up behind Judy. However, she managed to out sprint her on the line meaning that Jo came 14th in 54:30 and Judy one place and five seconds later.

Louise Bennett had followed Judy very closely for the entire race and this was how it remained with Lou coming 18th in 54:50.

Pippa Westall finished 22nd in 56:07 followed by Steve Davey who came 25th in 57:13.

Tim Wigram came 26th in 57:21 and, who had taken it easy, finished the line-up to come 29th in 17 seconds over the hour. Tim Lenton of Axe Valley Runners won the race in 42:37 and there were 37 finishers.

Young HRC members Harry and Ben Entwistle took part in the associated 3k fun run with Harry coming 42nd in 18:40 and Ben 66th in 22:23.

Seth Whitehouse also took part coming in just behind Ben in 22:25. There were 89 finishers and the race was won by Jake Johnson in 11:56.

Thanks to Emma Parris, the main organiser, and everyone else who made the event so successful.