Honiton Running Club members out in force for the 2019 Kilmington Kanter

Honiton Running Club members at the 2019 Kilmington Kanter. PictreHRC Archant

Good Friday saw the running of the 2019 Kilmington Kanter and, once again, several Honiton Running Club (HRC) members were in action at the event, writes Judy Davey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kanter is a seven-mile multi-terrain event that was run on a gorgeous hot sunny day which makes a change as this race is often run in very cold conditions, perhaps one advantage of Easter being late this year?

First back for HRC was Adam Hennessey coming 10th in 48:10. Alasdair Moffett followed in 19th place in 53:53 and Tom Bornet came 21st in 54:24.

First back for the HRC ladies was Paula Ferris who stormed around coming third lady overall in 31st place in 57:29.

Paula is tackling the London Marathon in just over a week and the training is obviously paying off.

Richard Harvey came 34th in 57:50. Howard Bidmead won his age category coming 41st in 59:48.

Judy and Steve Davey raced each other to the line with Judy crossing the line first and winning her age category.

Judy came 43rd in 1:00:26 and Steve was given one place and one second later!

Their daughter Jo was suffering with a cold and came 47th in 1:01:56.

There were several first time runners for this race from HRC and Sharon Wells had a great race coming 49th in 1:02:32.

Other HRC runners, their final placings and their times were as follows: Luke Holway, 63rd, 1:08:13; Rachel Hennessey, 64th, 1:08:29; Tim Wigram, 65th, 1:08:38; Janice Newson 73rd, 1:11:08; Emma Davey, 78th, 1:14:11; Kathy Layzell, 87th, 1:25:24.

There were 89 finishers and the race was won by Tom Merson in the amazing time of exactly 39 minutes which is a course record of over three minutes!

HRC junior Piper Leisk took part in the two-and-a-half-mile Fun Run which starts with the main runners and goes up into Kilmington Woods before returning to the cricket field.

Piper came third girl and 18th overall in a time of 21:40. There were 42 finishers and, upon their return, all were runners were treated to a seasonal warm buttered hot cross bun.

Thanks for everyone who helped organise the race especially Luke Reed as the main man. Money raised went to Kilmington Primary School.