Honiton Running Club members tackle the Plym Trail Half and Marathon

PUBLISHED: 20:42 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:42 09 December 2019

Honiton RC members at the Plym Trail meeting. Photo: HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton RC members at the Plym Trail meeting. Photo: HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Archant

A group of Honiton Running Club (HRC) members went down to do the Plym Trail Half and Marathon in Clearbrook on the Dartmoor National Park just outside Plymouth, writes Judy Davey.

Both races are an out-and-back to Coypool along cycle way number 27.

The marathon has two laps and it all took place in perfect weather for running, a crisp clear morning with light drizzle to begin with.

There were 49 marathon runners and Stephen Boyes finished first of the HRC members in attendance, crossing the line in a time of 3:54:59 leaving him 16th overall.

In the half marathon, Jennie Sleeman overtook Rachel Hennessey half a mile before the finish line and finished in 1:55:20 and in 16th place and Rachel finished 15 seconds later in 17th place. Next in was Olivia Killen, completing her 24th half marathon in 1:57:50 in 18th place. Next in for Honiton RC was Philippa Vanham in 2:14:19 and 32nd place.

Kathy Layzell finished the line-up of the ladies and completed it whilst injured in 3:10:25 and 41st place. There were 43 runners in the half.

