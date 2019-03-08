Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Running Club nine run the Yeovil Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 08:48 05 April 2019

Honiton Running Club member Paula Ferris who took part in the Granite Way meeting. Picture AVR

Honiton Running Club member Paula Ferris who took part in the Granite Way meeting. Picture AVR

Archant

On the first day of British Summer Time, nine Honiton Running Club (HRC) members took part in the Yeovil Half Marathon, writes Judy Davey.

With an early start seeming even earlier with the clocks going forward, it was a little chilly before the off.

However, as soon as runners got going, the conditions were ideal. The course is hilly for a road marathon, so if personal best times were achieved they were well deserved.

Jo Davey led the HRC runners home, coming 172nd in 1:37:22, finishing fifth in her category.

She was followed by her mum Judy, who finished 294th in 1:43:04 and third in her age group.

It was quite a family affair as dad Steve followed just 58 seconds later, coming 330th.

Next home from the HRC contingent was Howard Bidmead, who came 390th, fourth in category in 1:46:12. Rachel Hennessey had a fantastic race, coming 629th in 1:54:06 with a new PB over seven years!

Olivia Higginson followed, coming 716th in 1:56:57, and then came Wendy Hawker, who came 849th, just missing the two hour mark by six seconds.

This was Emma Davey’s first half marathon and she did very well to come 867th, just 33 seconds behind Wendy. Finishing the HRC line-up was Pip Vanham, who came 1,070th in 2:10:48. There were 1,618 finishers and the race was won by Stuart Holloway in 1:12.

● The penultimate Sunday of March saw Paula Ferris from Honiton Running Club (HRC) participate in the 20-mile Granite Way Race in Okehampton, organised by Exeter City Community Trust.

Paula was looking to use the run, raced in ideal conditions, as preparation for the London Marathon on April 28. The route was flat with little inclines along the way at various points, an ‘out and back’ loop completed twice, with excellent support along the way. The plan was to use the route as a pacing exercise to try and maintain a steady consistent run.

Paula’s aim for the marathon is around the four hour mark; the goal, therefore, was three hours of running. Paula completed the 20 miles in a time of 2:51, marginally quicker than planned, but felt good and strong over the whole distance. Paula is raising money for the local charity ‘The Baton’. If you would like to read Paula’s story and donate to this amazing worthwhile cause, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulaFerris

Most Read

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Flybe scraps all jet flights from Exeter Airport from end of October

A Flybe plane. Picture: Theo Moye

Feniton Primary School is rated ‘excellent’

Feniton Primary School presented with a certificate of Excellence by the Archdeacon of Exeter, The Venerable Christopher Futcher.

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Most Read

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Flybe scraps all jet flights from Exeter Airport from end of October

A Flybe plane. Picture: Theo Moye

Feniton Primary School is rated ‘excellent’

Feniton Primary School presented with a certificate of Excellence by the Archdeacon of Exeter, The Venerable Christopher Futcher.

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Allen stars as Axminster Town pass University examination with flying colours

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN

2019 Grand National – the Westcountry entrants

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

‘Super Sunday’ of point-to-point on offer at Cherrybrook

Getting the money on

Honiton Running Club nine run the Yeovil Half Marathon

Honiton Running Club member Paula Ferris who took part in the Granite Way meeting. Picture AVR

Upsher hat-trick takes the Ottery U13 striker to 26 goals for the season

Ottery St Mary Under-13s striker Finn Upsher completes his hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Okehampton, taking his season's tally to 26 goals in the process. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists