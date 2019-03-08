Honiton Running Club nine run the Yeovil Half Marathon

On the first day of British Summer Time, nine Honiton Running Club (HRC) members took part in the Yeovil Half Marathon, writes Judy Davey.

With an early start seeming even earlier with the clocks going forward, it was a little chilly before the off.

However, as soon as runners got going, the conditions were ideal. The course is hilly for a road marathon, so if personal best times were achieved they were well deserved.

Jo Davey led the HRC runners home, coming 172nd in 1:37:22, finishing fifth in her category.

She was followed by her mum Judy, who finished 294th in 1:43:04 and third in her age group.

It was quite a family affair as dad Steve followed just 58 seconds later, coming 330th.

Next home from the HRC contingent was Howard Bidmead, who came 390th, fourth in category in 1:46:12. Rachel Hennessey had a fantastic race, coming 629th in 1:54:06 with a new PB over seven years!

Olivia Higginson followed, coming 716th in 1:56:57, and then came Wendy Hawker, who came 849th, just missing the two hour mark by six seconds.

This was Emma Davey’s first half marathon and she did very well to come 867th, just 33 seconds behind Wendy. Finishing the HRC line-up was Pip Vanham, who came 1,070th in 2:10:48. There were 1,618 finishers and the race was won by Stuart Holloway in 1:12.

● The penultimate Sunday of March saw Paula Ferris from Honiton Running Club (HRC) participate in the 20-mile Granite Way Race in Okehampton, organised by Exeter City Community Trust.

Paula was looking to use the run, raced in ideal conditions, as preparation for the London Marathon on April 28. The route was flat with little inclines along the way at various points, an ‘out and back’ loop completed twice, with excellent support along the way. The plan was to use the route as a pacing exercise to try and maintain a steady consistent run.

Paula’s aim for the marathon is around the four hour mark; the goal, therefore, was three hours of running. Paula completed the 20 miles in a time of 2:51, marginally quicker than planned, but felt good and strong over the whole distance. Paula is raising money for the local charity ‘The Baton’. If you would like to read Paula’s story and donate to this amazing worthwhile cause, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulaFerris