Honiton Running Club quartet complete the Ham to Lyme Ultra Marathon

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR Archant

Honiton Running Club's Olivia Higginson, Luke Holway, Claire Rouse and Rachel Hennessey all ran the Ham to Lyme Ultra Marathon together in blistering heat last Saturday, writes Judy Davey.

They took just under eight hours to run the 31 miles which took them from Ham Hill at Stoke Sub Hamdon along a multi-terrain route with some spectacular views all the way to Lyme Regis. This was the first ultra for all four of them and they encouraged each other through the hard times.

Once in Lyme Regis they took a dip in the sea to cool themselves down.

The club mascot Wile E Coyote also accompanied them taking the time to pose for several photos along the way.

HRC's Becky Tydd also tackled this very tough challenge and was very pleased when she finished.