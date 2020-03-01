Honiton Running Club celebrates its 20th birthday with wonderful party night at the golf club

Honiton Running Club members at the club's 20th birthday party held at Honiton Golf Club. Picture: JUDY DAVEY Archant

Honiton Running Club (HRC) celebrated its 20th birthday on the final day of February, writes Judy Davey.

Honiton Running Club members at the Seaton Parkrun which was held on the final day of February, a day that also marked the club's 20th birthday. Picture: JUDY DAVEY Honiton Running Club members at the Seaton Parkrun which was held on the final day of February, a day that also marked the club's 20th birthday. Picture: JUDY DAVEY

Club members began the day by taking part in Seaton Parkrun 'en masse' with 52 members, including several children, running the seafront event, swelling the numbers to 265 finishers. Although not a race, the first HRC runner back was Steve Page who came eighth in a time of 20:17.

Ceri Oak was the first lady back for Honiton, finishing as third lady and 31st overall in 22:33.

The celebrations did not stop with the large numbers at the Parkrun for the club then held a party at Honiton Golf Club in the evening.

There were past photos on display with some dating right back to the year 2000.

The Club even recruited the services of the band, Voodoo 7, which has HRC member David Perkins as guitar player. HRC had taken a gamble booking the band without hearing anything they had played!

The gamble paid off with everyone thoroughly enjoying the music and filling the dance floor right from the start of the evening.

Wile E Coyote, the running club's mascot also joined in and there was a competition to guess the number of miles he had covered since June 29 when he had begun running again after a significant amount of time off due to injury (being squashed in a shed)!

He has completed 214 miles and Johnny Bennett was the winner winning half the takings of the competition with the other half going to the Donkey Sanctuary Charity.

This charity was chosen as club member, Sharon Wells, is running London Marathon on behalf of the Donkey Sanctuary.

This was by way of a thank you to Sharon who had made the amazing birthday cake.

The evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Thank you, to everyone who was involved in organisation, but especially Paula Ferris; without whom the evening would not have taken place as she did the vast majority of the organisation fully supported and helped by her husband, Adam.