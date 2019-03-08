Advanced search

Honiton Running Club's Olivia Killen completes the Dark Valley Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:32 07 November 2019

On the night of the first Saturday of November, Honiton Running Club (HRC) member Olivia Killen was in action at the Dark Valley Half Marathon, writes Judy Davey.

This was the first time Olivia had raced at night. She wore a headtorch and finished in a time of two hours and eleven minutes. The race's base was at Moors Valley Country Park, Ringwood.

Olivia was also in action the weekend before when, together with another HRC member, Tim Wigram, she ran the Herepath Half in Somerset; a challenging trail half marathon in the Blackdown Hills.

They had a warm, sunny glorious autumn morning and after all the rain there was plenty of mud.

Christian Green won the race in a new course record time of one hour and 28 minutes.

As for the two HRC runners; Tim finished in a time of 2:10:37 for 68th place and Olivia crossed the line in a time of 2:20:52 which saw her finish in 101st place. There were 157 finishers who all received a lovely tumbler for their efforts.

