Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Running Club's Simon Bates completes his first half marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 June 2019

Archant

Honiton Running Club's (HRC) Simon Bates took part in the Heron Half at Yeovilton, writes Judy Davey.

Simon finished in a time of 2:2:35 and the run was his first ever half marathon - and hopefully not his last!

Meanwhile, Stephen Boyes took part in the Cheddar Gorge Marathon.

He found it his toughest marathon so far which is saying something as he has completed well over 100!

The route was changed to four laps instead of two on the day due to danger of falling off the cliff and the start was delayed due to clay shoot on course!

The race ascended by 2,700 ft and Stephen took five hours and five minutes, finishing 15th overall and winning his age category.

On the same day relatively new HRC member, Adam Rooke, took part in the Age UK Exeter 10K Superhero Run.

He finished in 41:13 and 12th position overall which was third in his popular age category.

Those taking part were invited to dress up as a superhero and many did!

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: A trip down memory lane at The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countryside award for East Devon company

Manager Annabel Parkhouse (standing) with employee Malgorzata Tatarczuch . Picture david cozens

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: A trip down memory lane at The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countryside award for East Devon company

Manager Annabel Parkhouse (standing) with employee Malgorzata Tatarczuch . Picture david cozens

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Running Club’s Simon Bates completes his first half marathon

Honiton Bowerman Cup for Henrietta Bradshaw

Duncan Staddon is first AVR at Torbay Half Marathon

Running

Live: Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson in Devon for Conservative leadership hustings

PM hopefuls - Jeremy Hunt MP and Boris Johnson MP. Pictures: (Jeremy Hunt) Ted Eytan - flickr. (Boris Johnson) Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Wikimedia Commons

Somerset Rebels race to success over Redcar Rebels

Somerset Rebels versus Redcar Bears action, Nico Covatti (B) and Charles Wright (W) battle it out in Heat 5. Picture HAGGIS HARTMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists