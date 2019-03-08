Honiton Running Club's Simon Bates completes his first half marathon

Honiton Running Club's (HRC) Simon Bates took part in the Heron Half at Yeovilton, writes Judy Davey.

Simon finished in a time of 2:2:35 and the run was his first ever half marathon - and hopefully not his last!

Meanwhile, Stephen Boyes took part in the Cheddar Gorge Marathon.

He found it his toughest marathon so far which is saying something as he has completed well over 100!

The route was changed to four laps instead of two on the day due to danger of falling off the cliff and the start was delayed due to clay shoot on course!

The race ascended by 2,700 ft and Stephen took five hours and five minutes, finishing 15th overall and winning his age category.

On the same day relatively new HRC member, Adam Rooke, took part in the Age UK Exeter 10K Superhero Run.

He finished in 41:13 and 12th position overall which was third in his popular age category.

Those taking part were invited to dress up as a superhero and many did!