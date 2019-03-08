Honiton Running Club six tackle the Charmouth Challenge

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:15 08 July 2019

Honiton Running Club members at the Charmouth Challenge. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Six Honiton Running Club members took on the Charmouth Challenge which took place on one of the hottest days of the year so far, writes Judy Davey.

This is a registered Fell race, eight miles in length and takes the runners from Charmouth, up the infamous Stonebarrow Lane to the cliffs above where runners are greeted with the most fabulous views.

From here, the long climb is made to the top of Golden Cap, the highest point on the south coast before descending back down to Charmouth along the coast path and the finish.

Suzanne Spiller, returning from injury had a fabulous run being the first Honiton runner back in a time of 1.10.32, finishing as the third female and 36th overall.

Next back for Honiton was Hadleigh Davies finishing in 1.16.05 and in 66th place.

Mark Dallyn was next in 1.18.15 in 86th position and followed by Louise Bennett who had a brilliant run and had no problem negotiating the hills, finishing in a time of 1.19.08 and finishing in 94th place.

Paula Ferris was next in 108th place in 1.20.40. Finally Howard Bidmead finished in 1.22.48 and was in 126th position.

There were 343 finishers and the race was won by James Baker from Chichester runners in a time of 52.17.

Also, Honiton juniors took part in the junior race, two miles long but again takes the runners up Stonebarrow lane before cutting back to the coast path and the final run back into Charmouth.

