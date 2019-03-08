Honiton Running Club steps in to oversee Seaton Parkrun

Honiton Running Club members who marshalled the Seaton Parkrun. Picture HRC Archant

Honiton Running Club took over Seaton Parkrun last Saturday as most of the usual organisers were on a break, writes Judy Davey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaton Parkrun and Honiton RC mascot. Picture HONITON RC Seaton Parkrun and Honiton RC mascot. Picture HONITON RC

Howard Bidmead took charge enjoying the opportunity to get hold of the megaphone!

Several of the club marshalled or took on timing duties, but others did manage to run.

The winning two ladies weren't recorded as they had no barcode, but the third lady was Alison Hirst finishing in a time of 20:35 in what was her first time of running the Seaton Parkrun. HRC's own Jo Davey was fourth lady, 31st overall in 21:53.

Simon Dimmock of Axe Valley Runners won the race in 18:09, Simon Bayliss was second in 18:32 and Ian Berry-Bowers was third in 18:39.

Adam Hennessey was first back for HRC, finishing sixth in 19:07 followed by Adam Rooke in 11th place in 19:44. Judy Davey was sixth lady in 52nd place in 23:31 coming second overall in age grading. Hannah Brown came 96th in 26:03. Alan Nicholls moved to Wales several years ago, but is on holiday in the region and he came 178th in 30:04. Claire Arscott finished 231st in 32:56 and Vanessa Glyn-Jones came 236th in 33:30. The entire Ferris family turned up with Mum, Paula, running with Finlay to come 179th in 30:07. Dad, Adam, ran with Oliver finishing 260th in 36:13. Pip Vanham completed HRC's line-up as tail runner running with the club's mascot, Wile E Coyote. As always, Ernest, an elderly supporter was out cheering on the runners in his mobility scooter playing inspirational music to help the runners on their way. It was an amazing atmosphere in perfect weather with 301 finishers and many holiday makers taking part.