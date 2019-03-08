Advanced search

Honiton Running Club teams in action at the Run Exe Relays in Exeter

PUBLISHED: 09:01 22 May 2019

Honiton Running Club teams at the Run Exe Relay meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton Running Club teams at the Run Exe Relay meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Honiton Running Club (HRC) members have been busy over recent weeks, writes Judy Davey.

Kevin Hawker ran the Bideford 10k and finished 12th in a field of 1,300 runners with his finishing time being 35:54 which also saw him win his age category.

Last Friday evening four HRC teams were at the Run Exe Relays in Exeter, and event in which tams of four run 4km each.

There were some great performances on the night. The first HRC team home, coming 20th overall, comprised of Adam Rooke, Mark Jeffreys, Alasdair Moffett and Adam Hennessey. The second HRC team , finishing 39th overall, was a mixed team that comprised Jay Sweetman, Jo Davey, Richard Harvey and Liam Dingle.

Third back were mixed team two with Sharon Wells, Sean Corbett, David Hawker and Roger Saunders, crossing the line in 56th spot and the Honiton ladies team of Rachel Hennessey, Pip Vanham, Lorna Jarald and Claire Rouse finished 78th.

This was a great event and one Honiton will look forward to next year.

