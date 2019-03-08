Advanced search

Honiton Running Club tackle 16 miles and 3,600 feet of assent

PUBLISHED: 11:01 23 October 2019

The Stagger and Stumble HRC runners. Picture: Honiton Running Club

The Stagger and Stumble HRC runners. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Archant

Last Sunday saw Honiton Running Club runners tackling the tough mainly off-road Exmoor Stagger, writes Judy Davey.

This boasts 16 miles of stunning scenery including a climb up to the highest point in Somerset, Dunkery Beacon.

The run includes 3,600 feet of assent. The weather was perfect but it was very muddy underfoot due to the recent rain.

With no mist, the views were breathtaking.

The first runner back for HRC was Jo Buxton, who came 88th in 2 hours 46 minutes, knocking eight minutes of her run from last year. Jo's dad, Steve Davey, was next, coming 102nd in 2:49 and completing the line-up for this family affair was Jo's mum, Judy Davey, who came 116th in 2:53.

There were 225 finishers and the winner was James Baker in 1:50. Emma Davey and Luke Holman took on the baby sister of the Stagger in the form of the 6½-mile Stumble.

This in itself is a tough run with plenty of climb and they did really well running together, finishing 48th in 1:05. There were 86 runners.

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

