Honiton Running Club tackle 16 miles and 3,600 feet of assent

The Stagger and Stumble HRC runners.

Last Sunday saw Honiton Running Club runners tackling the tough mainly off-road Exmoor Stagger, writes Judy Davey.

This boasts 16 miles of stunning scenery including a climb up to the highest point in Somerset, Dunkery Beacon.

The run includes 3,600 feet of assent. The weather was perfect but it was very muddy underfoot due to the recent rain.

With no mist, the views were breathtaking.

The first runner back for HRC was Jo Buxton, who came 88th in 2 hours 46 minutes, knocking eight minutes of her run from last year. Jo's dad, Steve Davey, was next, coming 102nd in 2:49 and completing the line-up for this family affair was Jo's mum, Judy Davey, who came 116th in 2:53.

There were 225 finishers and the winner was James Baker in 1:50. Emma Davey and Luke Holman took on the baby sister of the Stagger in the form of the 6½-mile Stumble.

This in itself is a tough run with plenty of climb and they did really well running together, finishing 48th in 1:05. There were 86 runners.