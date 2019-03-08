Advanced search

Honiton's gentlemen bowlers defeat the ladies

PUBLISHED: 13:04 15 October 2019

The Honiton ladies and gentlemen. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

The Honiton ladies and gentlemen. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Last weekend saw the lady members of Honiton Bowling Club play a friendly match against the club's gentlemen, writes Joan Mackintosh.

On this occasion the honours went to the gentlemen, who won 76-69. The top ladies' rink was the one of M Singleton, J Mackintosh, B Maynard and M Bright (20-15) while the top rink for the gentlemen was the one of D Tooley, C Jacob, P Baker and T Pipe (23-16).

The Honiton men hosted a team from the Devon Vice Presidents Association and they emerged as 86-74 winners with top rink honours going to F Cowley, J Smith, B Singleton and D Hillyear (29-14)

There was Foxlands action for the Honiton ladies, who took on Dawlish and defeated the South Devon outfit 86-68. Honiton won on three of the rinks and drew the other to bank nine points for their efforts while Dawlish took just one point. The top Honiton rink was the one of Y Williams, D Hawkins, H Chambers and J Grant (22-7).

Honiton ladies were also in action at Madeira where they won a friendly encounter 56-32 with the top rink being the one of L Carless, J Bakers, D Hawkins and G Hawke (19-7).

The final match of the week saw a Honiton mixed team visit Taunton Vivary where they suffered a 55-33 defeat despite the best efforts of the rink J Granger, R Vincent and M Parsons.

