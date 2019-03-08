Honiton's Hot Shot bowlers receive their Bowl International award.

As reported last week, the team of Y Williams, C James and H Chambers gained a hot shot in their triples' mixed friendly game at Budleigh Salterton, writes Joan Mackintosh.

To join the Bowls International Hot Shot Club is very rare as it means that all their nine bowls had to count for the end being played.

There was success for Honiton when they were invited to enter a men's team in Exonia's Victory Cup competition played on a round-robin basis.

The team representing Honiton were M Critchley, G Kille, G Osborne and

G Richards, and they won five of their six games, drawing the other to give them an overall score of 33-11 that saw them win the trophy.

In the Devon County Section Three Greater Men's Pairs, Malcolm Seaborne and Trevor Pipe won their match and now progress to play the winner of Section Eight.

Trevor Pipe has reached the last four of the Devon County Men's Over-60s singles and will now play at Seaton on July 21.

In the Men's Over-60s League, Honiton A were 36-27 winners when they entertained Marina A. It all meant six more points for Honiton A and the top rink honours went to the rink of T Tooley, K Large and T Pipe.

In a triples mixed friendly at Exonia, Honiton won 71-61 with top rink honours going to V Kille, M Granger and J Smith, (27 - 4)

The other mixed friendly played in the past was a trip to Lyme Regis where Honiton won 103-88. Top rink honours went to V Kille, M Bright, G Osborne and T Tooley, (34-10)