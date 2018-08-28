Honiton’s Kev Hawker runs well at the ‘Oh My Obelisk’ race at Dawlish

Honiton Running Club member Mike Mears with his award won at the 'Oh My Obelisk' meeting. Picture HRC Archant

Honiton Running Club’s Kevin Hawker, Luke Holway, Mandy Ward and Simon Gilbert ran the ‘Oh My Obelisk’ 13.4-mile race from Dawlish Leisure Centre, writes Judy Davey.

Honiton Running Club members at the 'Oh My Obelisk' meeting in Dawlish. Picture HRC Honiton Running Club members at the 'Oh My Obelisk' meeting in Dawlish. Picture HRC

This is a very hilly course up to the Obelisk, but coming back was not all downhill with some tough ascents over the last couple of miles.

First home for Honiton was Kev Hawker, finishing as the first vet 40 in 10th place overall in a time of 1:33. Next home was Luke Holway in 2:20, finishing in a time that was a full 20 minutes quicker than he expected!

Mandy Ward was down to run the 9-mile, but opted for the longer version on the day and had a fantastic run.

Simon Gilbert ran his first half for a decade and loved it.

Mike Mears did the shorter 9-mile version after suffering from a bad cold and came in a great place, winning a category prize.