Honiton's new bowlers take to the green for their first match

Honiton Bowls Club's new members took to the green for their first tast of competitive action. Picture HBC Archant

Supported by members of the Honiton Bowling Club the adult new bowlers, who have been coached by Sue Evans, took to the green for their first match, writes Joan Mackintosh.

After the match the members enjoyed chatting over some food and drinks.

In club action, Honiton entertained Sidmouth in a mixed friendly fixture that resulted in an 81-72 win for the home side.

The top rink honours for Honiton went to E Richardson, T Linsdel, L Carless and G Stafrace, who win 25-11.

In another mixed friendly, Honiton travelled to Exeter to meet Isca who won the meeting 75-52.

At Isca, the top Honiton rink was the one of S Goodenough, D Hawkins and G Osborne, who won 20-13.