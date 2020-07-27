Advanced search

Honiton’s Twin Tigers ‘roaring’ back into action!

PUBLISHED: 07:03 27 July 2020

Paul Quick of Honiton based Twin Tigers which is back up and operational with all the required Coronavirus pandemic guidelines being followed. Picture: NATHAN WALLIS

Paul Quick of Honiton based Twin Tigers which is back up and operational with all the required Coronavirus pandemic guidelines being followed. Picture: NATHAN WALLIS

The Twin Tigers Martial Arts and Boxing Club are back up and running from the final Saturday in July.

The Honiton-based gym, like many other sporting organisations, had to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic just as the new club was building its presence within the town.

However, with the fantastic support shown by Twin Tiger members, coaches and other clubs within the town, it is now once again able to continue to offer classes.

When lockdown struck, club coaches jumped to action to run ‘virtual’ Muay Thai sessions online for its students.

This was followed by one-to-one outdoor lessons from May 14.

That was all made possible thanks to Honiton Town Football Club chairman Roger Doble, who helped the Tigers secure the use of Mountbatten Park, home to the both the football and cricket clubs.

Twin Tigers are also indebted to the assistance from Mountbatten Park groundsman ‘John’for all his efforts in what was a classic case of everyone ‘pulling together’ to make something happen.

When the restrictions were relaxed further classes of groups of six were started and the next local businessman to help was Stuart Fenton from SOS Scaffolding who arranged for scaffolding to be put in place at Mountbatten Park to allow boxing bags to be hung and therefore provide more structured Muay Thai and Boxing classes outdoors.

Now, with the green light from the Government allowing indoor sporting facilities to re-open with restrictions, club owner and head coach, Paul Quick is looking forward to welcoming students old and new.

He says: “It’s been a long road back to getting things up and running again, but it’s so good that we are now back and able to operate, albeit under some strict guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

He continued: “We will operate with a strict one-way system, use hand sanitiser at every opportunity and clean all equipment as it is used and, of course, at all times observing good social distancing disciplines.

“Unfortunately, no contact, such as sparring, is allowed as yet but, students will be able to work on their fitness and techniques in safety.”

The Twin Tigers team are eager to be back in their natural habitat and look forward to seeing you.

For further details check out their website at www.twintigerhoniton.co.uk or seek them out on Facebook. Paul Quick can be contacted on 07511 800303.

