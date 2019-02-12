Honiton’s Yvonne Williams books place in national championships Area 18 finals

Honiton ladies player Yvonne Williams has booked herself a place in the Over-60s Area 18 final of the national championships, writes Joan Mackintosh.

In her semi-final tie, played at the Mid Devon Bowls Club in Tiverton, Yvonne came up against Jenny Prosdoe from Kingsley and, after an exciting match, Yvonne won 21-13, progressing to the finals, the venue and date of which are to be decided.

Meanwhile, in the national ladies’ triples competition, Honiton trio Berry Maynard, Carol Binmore and Sue Evans will play their area final match on Saturday, March 2, at a venue to be arranged.

Continuing the good news coming out of the Honiton Bowls Club, there has also been success in the national championship Area 18 family pairs with Tony and Yvonne Williams set to play their next match in the competition in Plymouth, while Malcom Seaborne and J Broom will play at Isca in Exeter with both fixtures yet to be arranged.

The Devon County ladies’ indoor bowling 2019 county semi-final will be played at Honiton next Saturday (February 23).

Honiton duo Julie Grant and Sue Evans will play Plymouth’s Pam Lee and Val Lander in the county pairs while, in the county fours, Honiton quartet Carol Armitage, Laraine Carless, Sharon Kenny and Gail Hawke have been drawn to meet the Isca foursome of P Howe, J Henderson, P Newman and G Oakey.

In the County Lane Trophy triples match, Honiton played Torquay United, winning 63-30. It all meant eight points banked for Honiton and two for Torquay United. The top Honiton rink was the one of C Armitage, J Mitchell and P Whitworth, who won 15-10.

Honiton ladies played Plymouth in the Foxlands County League, but went down 85-74 and so banked four points while Plymouth took six for their efforts. The top Honiton rink was the one of Y Williams, J Broom, S Kenny and R Barwick, who won 22-13.

The Honiton men finished on a high in the last match of the season of the men’s Inter County League, winning 102-53 in their meeting with Torquay B, enjoying success on three rinks and losing on the other. The top Honiton rink was the one of B Randall, R Seers, S Howell and I Veitch, who won 31-10.

Last, but not least, the men’s Over-60s team finished their campaign well, as they chalked up an 86-77 win over Kingsley. Honiton won on three rinks and lost on one and their top rink was the one T Tooley, D Tooley, D Summers and T House, who won 29-18.