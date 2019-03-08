Advanced search

Honiton Sea Angling Club member lands excellent gurnard off Beer

PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 28 September 2019

Honiton Sea Angling Club member Chris Grady with a superb gurnard caught off Beer. Picture MIKE SPILLER

Honiton Sea Angling Club member Chris Grady landed a prize catch during a recent fishing trip off Beer, writes Mike Spiller.

He was aboard Cyril Newton's boat Blue Lady, out of Beer and, during the trip he landed a superb gurnard that was scaled at 7lb 6oz before it was photographed and returned to the sea.

It's unusual to see a tub gurnard of this size, but what is does suggest is that the work done to make the Lyme Bay Reserve a special protection area really is paying dividends!

