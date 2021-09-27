Honiton searching for a first win of the season

Published: 7:55 PM September 27, 2021

After two performances in which Honiton could have been better and ran opposition closer, this one will be on to look back on as 'should've won' kind of game potentially.

Honiton started brightly. There was a real dominance in the scrum and contact are which created good attacking chances but, despite these opportunities, Honiton couldn't find the all-important score.

Against the run of play, the visitors struck twice to leave the scores at 0-10 to Truro after around 30 minutes. Honiton stuck to their guns, however, and came close to scoring right on the stroke of half time, but again execution let them down as a final pass went awry.

After some great play, Sam Heathcote crossed the line in the corner, with the conversion missed only just by Smith. This brought Honiton to within a score, 5-10 after 55 minutes.

What followed can only be described as a dodgy patch with a few errors and perhaps inexperienced game management seeing Honiton give Truro attacking opportunities in some dangerous areas and they crossed for two scores to leave the win out of reach.

The Ton showed great drive and desire to keep pushing and the effort was rewarded as Smith broke through from a quick-tap penalty to go in, converting his own try to give Honiton a glimpse at 12-22. However, it wasn't to be and a penalty in the final minutes saw Truro pull away to 12-25.

Head Coach Dan Woods said: "To have so many chances and just not quite get there is gutting, especially as we could have been within three at half time. You can't fault the lads desire and effort out there.



“We are building to really catch fire - hopefully we can get that all important first win. A huge thanks to all who came out to support again, we hope we are doing you proud."

Unfortunately for Honiton, the weekend trip to Wadebridge proved to be a very frustrating affair, as they went down to a heavy defeat against an excellent side.