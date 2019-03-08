Honiton Senior success for captain Steve Butcher

With the threat of heavy rain and strong winds, 52 seniors decided to brave the weather forecast and play in the monthly medal, which also incorporated the first round of the Winter Eclectic, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The forecasted weather duly arrived, but there were enough foolhardy souls to post some very good scores.

In Division One, not for the first time this year, our seniors' captain Steve Butcher walked off with first place with a nett 69, closely followed in second place by Peter Clarke with a nett 70. David Scott, our seniors' vice-captain, was third with a nett 72 and fourth place went to Phil Deacon with a nett 73.

In Division Two, John Harvey posted a nett 72 to claim first place. Tom Tunnicliffe was second with a nett 80, just beating Bob Cockett on countback also with a nett 80. Fourth place went to Alex Neil with a nett 81.

There were four twos with each winning seven balls. They were scored by David Scott on the second, Peter Clarke on the fourth, Nick Mitchell on the 12th and John Harvey on the 10th.