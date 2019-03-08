Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton senior success for Derek Keen

PUBLISHED: 08:26 28 June 2019

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Archant

The sun finally came out after a wet week, and the Honiton Seniors played a medal, but the sun shone on very few when it came to good scoring, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Every excuse under the sun was given, but one competitor started with a 10 on the first and still ended up in the prizes!

This week's competition in Division 1 was exceptionally keenly fought with the top five all ending up with a nett 70.

The winner, on countback was Derek Keen with Seniors' captain Steve Butcher second and Jim Kerr in third with Alan Pollock, fourth.

There were only four prizes this week and unfortunately in fifth place on countback was our Seniors vice captain David Scott - better luck next time David!

In Division Two the winner for the second week running was John Frith with a nett 69, winning on countback from Robert Canterbury, also with a nett 69.

Third place went to Ashley Murray with a nett 73 winning on countback from Mike Stroud also with a nett 73.

There were three twos, each winning 10 golf balls: Mike Blake on the second and Ian Guy and Mike Stroud on the fourth.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: A trip down memory lane at The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countryside award for East Devon company

Manager Annabel Parkhouse (standing) with employee Malgorzata Tatarczuch . Picture david cozens

Most Read

Woman’s body found near Axminster

Plan submitted for more than 440 new Axminster homes

The Crown Estate's latest plan to develop land east of Axminster. Sketch: Crown Estate

Colyton protests over fire station closure threat

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: A trip down memory lane at The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery

The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countryside award for East Devon company

Manager Annabel Parkhouse (standing) with employee Malgorzata Tatarczuch . Picture david cozens

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton senior success for Derek Keen

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

New wildlife sound posts unveiled at Seaton Wetlands

Pictured with one of the new soundposts are (l to r) are Tim Dafforn (countryside team leader), Cllr Geoff Jung, Graham Godbeer and Doug Rudge. Picture EDDC

Holyrood students celebrate end of exams

Hollyrood Academy students looked great as they arrived at their prom in a variety of vehicles. Pictures Karen Booth

LIVE - Crunch meeting for fire service to discuss cuts to services

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

Ottery men continue Country Trophy winning streak with victory over Sidmouth

Action from Ottery bowls. Picture OBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists