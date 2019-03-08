Honiton senior success for Derek Keen

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT Archant

The sun finally came out after a wet week, and the Honiton Seniors played a medal, but the sun shone on very few when it came to good scoring, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Every excuse under the sun was given, but one competitor started with a 10 on the first and still ended up in the prizes!

This week's competition in Division 1 was exceptionally keenly fought with the top five all ending up with a nett 70.

The winner, on countback was Derek Keen with Seniors' captain Steve Butcher second and Jim Kerr in third with Alan Pollock, fourth.

There were only four prizes this week and unfortunately in fifth place on countback was our Seniors vice captain David Scott - better luck next time David!

In Division Two the winner for the second week running was John Frith with a nett 69, winning on countback from Robert Canterbury, also with a nett 69.

Third place went to Ashley Murray with a nett 73 winning on countback from Mike Stroud also with a nett 73.

There were three twos, each winning 10 golf balls: Mike Blake on the second and Ian Guy and Mike Stroud on the fourth.