Honiton senior success for Pat Purtell

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

After losing the previous two weeks to bad weather, the seniors were able to return to the course, albeit only when the fog had cleared, and 54 of them played in round six of the Eclectic, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The scores ranged from brilliant to ‘could do better’! Winning Division One with a superb 41 points was Pat Purtell, taking the honours on countback from Chris Vincent, who also recorded a ‘superb’ 41 point score.

Third place was also decided by countback with Nigel Broadbent taking the berth and edging John Birch into fourth place after both players carded scores of 38.

George Smith took the Division Two honours with 35 points and Keith Major, with 33, took second place. The minor places saw Ian Orford take third with 32 points, while Bob Underwood was fourth with his score of 30 points. There were six twos, all scored on the second hole and each one of the six received half-a-dozen balls. The players to score a two were: Phil Faulkner, Nigel Broadbent, Dave Morgan, Ron Graham, Phil Deacon and Mike Kent.

● The Honiton Tuesday Mixed group, after a couple of weeks of cancelled competitions, returned to action in somewhat gentle style with a 14-hole competition, with one lady’s score and one man’s score to count. Taking first place with 67 points were Maureen and Harry Lawrence, Ann Desmoulins and Derek Knibb.

Second place went to Penny Blackburn, Steph Barnes, Keith Crane and Vaughan Whiteley with 62 points.