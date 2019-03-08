Honiton senior success for trio

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A dry day with no wind prevailed for the Honiton Seniors to contest a three-ball, better ball with two scores to count competition, writes Anne Desmoulins.

It was great to have captain Steve Butcher back involved for the first time since his recent illness. Welcome back, Steve.

The winners, with a score of 75 points, were the trio of Robert Canterbury, David Lee and Tom Tunicliffe.

Second place went to Peter Blake, Keith Major and Derek Keen with 71 points.

The third spot had to be decided by countback with Pat Purtell, Fred Thomas and Brian Bird edging Eric Short, Bill Phillips and Bob Underwood into fourth after both groups finished with scores of 69 points.

There were five twos scored; Barry Rogers, Nigel Broadbent and Tony Williams on the second, while Peter Clarke, who also had a two on the second, then went one better by repeating the feat on the fourth! Well done, Peter.