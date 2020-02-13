Honiton Senior success for trio

With neither rain or fog and the course drying nicely, everything was set for a high scoring three-ball better ball Stableford competition with two scores to count for the Honiton Seniors, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Things never go as you think they will when golf is concerned, so typically the scores didn't quite reach expectations!

The overall winners, with 64 points, were the trio of Pat Purtell, John Frith and George Smith who edged John Birch, Peter Blake and John Fleetwood out of first spot on countback after they too scored 64 points.

In what was a close contest across the card, just one point worse off were Steve Butcher, Paul Ritchie and Howard Pritchard with 63 points and they too edged out the fourth placed triplet on countback with Nick Mitchell, Dave Lee and Mike Sennitt also carding a score of 63 points.

There were four twos scored with each earning a prize of six golf balls. Twos were scored by Nick Mitchell on the seventh, Steve Blundell on the 12th and both George Blake and Tom Stanton on the second.

With the weather forecast as it is there may well be no action reported next week - but fingers crossed, you never know!