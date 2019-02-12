Honiton senior success for Wallis, Ward and Pritchard
PUBLISHED: 17:08 03 March 2019
Early morning fog gave everyone a feeling of ‘déjà vous’ after the previous Friday’s delay, but this time round it was clear enough to start play ‘on time’, writes Ann Desmoulins.
Fifty-eight seniors competed in a Texas Scramble and, despite it being quite cold in the stiff breeze, scores were again very good.
Winning, with a nett 61.7, was the trio of Jim Wallis, Mike Ward and Howard Pritchard.
Second place went to Ron Graham, George Blake and Andy Dawe with a nett 64.3, third were Tony Williams, Dave Anderson and Peter Stubbington with a nett 64.7 and fourth were Dave Maggs, Phil Wall and Robert Canterbury.
There was only one two, the lucky recipient being Jim Wallis on the 12th, winning 30 golf balls.