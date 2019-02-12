Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton senior success for Wallis, Ward and Pritchard

PUBLISHED: 17:08 03 March 2019

golf generic picture

golf generic picture

Archant

Early morning fog gave everyone a feeling of ‘déjà vous’ after the previous Friday’s delay, but this time round it was clear enough to start play ‘on time’, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Fifty-eight seniors competed in a Texas Scramble and, despite it being quite cold in the stiff breeze, scores were again very good.

Winning, with a nett 61.7, was the trio of Jim Wallis, Mike Ward and Howard Pritchard.

Second place went to Ron Graham, George Blake and Andy Dawe with a nett 64.3, third were Tony Williams, Dave Anderson and Peter Stubbington with a nett 64.7 and fourth were Dave Maggs, Phil Wall and Robert Canterbury.

There was only one two, the lucky recipient being Jim Wallis on the 12th, winning 30 golf balls.

Most Read

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Freya blows through East Devon

The yellow warning for Storm Freya, set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Most Read

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Freya blows through East Devon

The yellow warning for Storm Freya, set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery have a ‘very good day’ at the office as they win and title rivals lose

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000948. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton senior success for Wallis, Ward and Pritchard

golf generic picture

Honiton RFC – their route to the Tribute Cornwall and Devon title

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Webb stars as Millwey Rise net deserved point at St Martins

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer rebranded as ‘Devon’s best kept secret’

Members of Beer Coastal Community Team with the new Beer village logo. Picture Karin Frewin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists