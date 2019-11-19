Honiton Senior success for Williams, Boehm and Tunnicliffe

Golf club and ball Archant

Despite the rain earlier in the week the course had dried sufficiently to allow 57 Honiton seniors to participate in a three-ball, better ball Stableford competition with two scores to count.

The winners, with 73 points, were Tony Williams, Peter Boehm and Tom Tunnicliffe.

Second place went to seniors vice-captain David Scott along with Paul Ritchie and Bob Underwood with 70 points.

In third was Dave Maggs, David Woodruff and John Vessey with 69 points and fourth place went to Vic Wood, John Wigginton and John Pawley with 67 points.

There were five twos recorded, and all were scored on the second hole by Phil Faulkner, Phil Wall, Dave Morgan, David Morris and Stan Squire, who each won six balls for their efforts.