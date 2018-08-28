Honiton Seniors’ Eclectic success for Peter Blake

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

Despite 18 temporary greens, frost on the course, and a chill in the air, the fifth round of the Honiton Seniors’ Eclectic was played and it produced some outstanding scores, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Division one was won by Peter Blake with 43 points (an end of season review of Pete’s handicap is on the cards!).

The battle for the minor places was a good one - and close too! Second place went to David Woodruff with an excellent 40 points.

Third place went to Dave Maggs, just edging out Peter Clark on countback after both players scored 38 points.

Division two was exceedingly close with David Armstrong just edging out Steve Blundell on the back nine, who, in turn, edged out George Smith on the back nine.

All three of the players registered a score of 42 points. Fourth place belonged to Ted Chandler with 38 points.

There were three twos with each winning 10 balls.

The twos were scored by Ted Chandler on the 12th and Bill Phillips and Malcolm Matthews, both on the second.