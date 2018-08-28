Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Seniors’ Eclectic success for Peter Blake

PUBLISHED: 17:48 09 January 2019

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Archant

Despite 18 temporary greens, frost on the course, and a chill in the air, the fifth round of the Honiton Seniors’ Eclectic was played and it produced some outstanding scores, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Division one was won by Peter Blake with 43 points (an end of season review of Pete’s handicap is on the cards!).

The battle for the minor places was a good one - and close too! Second place went to David Woodruff with an excellent 40 points.

Third place went to Dave Maggs, just edging out Peter Clark on countback after both players scored 38 points.

Division two was exceedingly close with David Armstrong just edging out Steve Blundell on the back nine, who, in turn, edged out George Smith on the back nine.

All three of the players registered a score of 42 points. Fourth place belonged to Ted Chandler with 38 points.

There were three twos with each winning 10 balls.

The twos were scored by Ted Chandler on the 12th and Bill Phillips and Malcolm Matthews, both on the second.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Seniors’ Eclectic success for Peter Blake

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Axminster pharmacist’s prescription for success

Ian Findlay (left) receives his award from Simon Dukes. Picture: LPC

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

Point-to-point on Sunday at Wadebridge

Runners bunched up
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists